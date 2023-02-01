Day 52: Azerbaijan's Russian community joins Karabakh picket of eco-activists [PHOTO]

1 February 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Members of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan and the Russian Youth Association joined the peaceful protest of environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road, which has been going on in the area for 52 consecutive days, Azernews reports.

"From day one of the picket, the Russian community of Azerbaijan has supported legitimate demands of the Azerbaijani environmental activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road. Today we have personally joined this action," Vice-Chairman of the Russian Community Anastasia Lavrina said.

She stressed that Karabakh is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and questioned those who are condemning Azerbaijan’s actions if they would allow the illicit exploitation of minerals and environmental destruction in their homelands.

Besides, employees of Czech Television (CT), the public service broadcaster in the Czech Republic, arrived at the venue of the picketing.

The pickets informed foreign reporters about the reasons for the rally.

A passenger car and 18 trucks of Russian peacekeepers moved from Lachin in the direction of Khankandi along the sole road today.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz