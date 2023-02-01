Azerbaijani border checkpoint with Turkiye from Nakhchivan exclave reopens

1 February 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Sadarak border checkpoint in Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani enclave, has reopened, Azernews reports.

From February 1, 2023, the passage of private cars has been allowed through the Sadarak customs checkpoint in Nakhchivan to Turkiye.

However, Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the border should be registered in Nakhchivan and they can only travel to Turkiye by their private cars.

For now, the ban on the movement of buses has been kept in force.

Notably, although Azerbaijan's land borders were closed to all neighboring countries during the coronavirus pandemic, travel from Nakhchivan to Iran and Turkey was allowed at that time. However, from July 1, 2022, the passage for private vehicles, except for trucks, was suspended by Nakhchivan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz