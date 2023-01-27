Azerbaijani foreign minister harshly condemns embassy attack in phone talk with Iranian colleague

27 January 2023 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Iranian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir Abdollahian respectively discussed on the phone the attack on the Baku embassy in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov harshly condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran that left an embassy staff member killed and two others wounded.

The Azerbaijani minister again brought to the attention of the counterpart that, based on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Iran is responsible for protecting the embassy building from all types of attacks and ensuring the safety of its employees.

He demanded that the competent authorities of Iran bring to justice the perpetrator of the terrorist act as soon as possible, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and identify and punish others involved in plotting and committing the crime.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, the leadership, and the people of Azerbaijan. He noted that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the case is currently being investigated by the relevant law-enforcement agencies, and the security of the Azerbaijani embassy and its employees has been raised to the highest level.

He said that a criminal case was launched against the suspect for carrying weapons and killing a diplomat and that he would be severely punished. He noted that the activities of the Iranian diplomatic police, which is in charge of the area where the embassy is located, are currently being investigated.

The Iranian minister expressed the hope that the relations between the two countries would not worsen further because of this incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz