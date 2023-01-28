Azerbaijani Security Service opens criminal case into deadly embassy attack [PHOTO]

28 January 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's State Security Service has opened a criminal case into the brutal terrorist attack on the nation's embassy in Iran this morning, Azernews reports.

"The attacker opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the security guards, killing the head of the embassy security service Orxan Asgarov and injuring two guards of the embassy. The embassy security guards managed to neutralize the terrorist,” the SSS said.

The criminal case was opened under Articles 12.2, 120.2.1, 12.2, 120.2.4, 12.2, 120.2.11, 12.2, 29, 120.2.7, 12.3, 214.2.1, 12.3, 214.2 .3 and 12.2, 228.2.1 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.

“A full and comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances related to the terrorist acts committed against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran will be ensured. The public will be provided with further details,” the service further elaborated.

In a similar vein, several diplomats of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan were observed to hastily leave the diplomatic mission building.

The killed employee was the head of the security service, Orxan Asgarov, who once worked in the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The attacker cited personal and family problems as a motive for the attack.

The policeman in a police booth was not observed to take any action when the attacker got off his car and moved to the embassy gate with an assault rifle.

The video below shows that an Iranian law enforcement officer is inactive. As can be seen from the video footage, there are no children near the attacker, as reported by the Iranian police earlier, and he did not attack the Iranian policeman in the venue.

