Messages of sympathy & condolences pour in from state over Azerbaijani embassy attack

Messages of sympathy and condolences are pouring in from around the world over the deadly armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, which killed one security officer and wounded two others, Azernews reports.

"We call on Iran to solve the crime and capture the attackers of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran," Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said in an interview with the Turkish media.

Cahit Bagci, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, expressed condolences on the death of the head of the Azerbaijani embassy's security service in Iran as a result of the attack on the embassy.

"We condemn the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and the Azerbaijani people, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Turkish diplomat tweeted.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also reacted to the incident in a Twitter post.

"We strongly condemn any attacks on diplomatic missions and call for the implementation of the Vienna Convention by the host country," she wrote.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon also reacted to the terror attack.

"Deeply saddened by the attack this morning at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Teheran. On behalf of @FranceBakou I extend my sincere condolences to @AzerbaijanMFA colleagues and to the family of Orkhan Asgarov," wrote Boillon.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko stated that the attack on diplomatic missions is unacceptable.

"I was horrified by the reports about the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran that caused a loss of life and injuries. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. I express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to those wounded," he wrote on his Twitter account.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva on behalf of the UN strongly condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy

"I strongly condemn the attack at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran. Attacks against civilians and civilian facilities, including diplomatic missions, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she tweeted.

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann reacted with shock to the news of the attack.

"We are shocked by the news of the deadly attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran and we condemn all forms of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," he said in a tweet.

British Ambassador Fergus Auld also tweeted about the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

"I was shocked by the news of the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the death of an embassy employee. I express my condolences to the family of the deceased, and wish healing to the wounded," Auld said.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim on Twitter condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"I condemn the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. I express my condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Yildirim said.

The Israeli ambassador in Azerbaijan also supported Azerbaijan.

"The Embassy of Israel stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in this difficult hour," the ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek said in a tweet.

The Swedish embassy expressed condolences to the deceased Orkhan Asgarov.

"The Swedish Embassy is appalled by the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. We express our deepest condolences to the family of Orkhan Asgarov and wish a swift recovery to those wounded," said the statement.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan also joined in the condemnation of the attack and expressed condolences for the victim.

"We condemn the armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and express our support and condolences to the Azerbaijani side in connection with the death of the head of the security service. We call for a thorough and objective investigation into the incident and bringing to book those responsible to justice," said the embassy in a tweet.

Slovak Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack on the embassy on its Twitter account.

#Slovakia resolutely condemns today’s armed attack on the Embassy of #Azerbaijan in #Tehran. We offer our sincere condolences to the victims' families and wish a swift recovery to those wounded," the tweet said.

Similarly, Ukraine expressed support and condolences to Azerbaijan.

"Ukraine strongly condemns today’s attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which resulted in one death and left several security personnel injured. We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victim, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Ukrainian Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

