Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Working Group mulls Caspian seabed division

26 January 2023 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 24-25, 2023, the meeting of the Joint Working Group on the division of the Caspian seabed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Xalaf Xalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister and special representative of the Azerbaijani president on the border and the Caspian Sea issues, led the Azerbaijani delegation and Murad Atajanov, the director of the Caspian Sea Institute, the special representative of Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea issues led the Turkmen delegation.

Representatives of relevant ministries and specialized institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan participated in the meeting. During the meeting of the joint working group, the sides discussed the provisions of the draft agreement on the division of the Caspian seabed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The previous meeting of the Working Group was held on September 12-13, 2022, in Baku, where the officials agreed to continue the negotiation process on the division of the Caspian seabed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz