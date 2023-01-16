Nearly 30 vehicles pass through Lachin road on Day 36 [VIDEO/PHOTO]

16 January 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

As the thirty-sixth day of the ongoing picket on the Lachin-Khankandi road is reaching its end, some 28 vehicles have passed unhindered along the mentioned road, Azernews reports.

This way, convoys of supply vehicles, trucks, and passenger cars of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road bypassing the road post near Shusha.

Through thick and thin, despite the freezing weather, the picketers stand tall demanding an end to the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that bypasses Shusha.

As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.

