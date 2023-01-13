Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev on Jan. 12: opening of Aghdam-Khankendi railway [PHOTO]

13 January 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Having played a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s formation and development, Heydar Aliyev left an indelible mark in history of Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev" – is a special project of Trend News Agency, dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of the national leader, which will cover key events of Heydar Aliyev's work in the years of him leading Azerbaijan.

*****

January 12, 1979. Heydar Aliyev took part in the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line and the station of the same name. A section of the railway with a length of more than 26 kilometers at that time connected the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region with the rest of Azerbaijan, which allowed not only to improve logistics, but also to achieve a significant increase in economic indicators of the region - for example, due to lower costs for the supply of raw materials and shipment of products, the cost of goods produced in Karabakh decreased significantly. And it was achieved thanks to the efforts of the national leader.

Three years later, speaking at the opening of the Vagif Mausoleum in Shusha, Heydar Aliyev emphasized the significance of this railway for the development of the Karabakh region. The national leader noted how grateful those who spoke at the opening were for this project. He recalled, how in 1971, when he participated in the work of the regional party conference, the construction of these vital facilities was said to be a difficult problem to solve, adding that now all this has become a reality.

Photos from the archive of Elmira Akhundova

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz