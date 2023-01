13 January 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The scholarships provided to doctoral students, students of higher, secondary specialized, and professional educational institutions, as well as students of the magistracy of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, studying at the expense of the state budget, have been increased from January 1, 2023.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

to be updated

