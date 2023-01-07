Azerbaijan discovers ammunition in Gubadli's abandoned military outposts

7 January 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ammunition was discovered by police officers in Azerbaijan's Gubadli District, Azernews reports citing the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

8 anti-tank guided missile systems, 5 grenade launchers, 35 grenades, 66 different types of shells, and other ammunition were discovered and handed over to relevant structures during activities carried out by employees of the Gubadli District police department in abandoned military positions in the district.

