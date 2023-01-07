Azernews.Az

Saturday January 7 2023

Azerbaijan discovers ammunition in Gubadli's abandoned military outposts

7 January 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discovers ammunition in Gubadli's abandoned military outposts

Ammunition was discovered by police officers in Azerbaijan's Gubadli District, Azernews reports citing the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

8 anti-tank guided missile systems, 5 grenade launchers, 35 grenades, 66 different types of shells, and other ammunition were discovered and handed over to relevant structures during activities carried out by employees of the Gubadli District police department in abandoned military positions in the district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan discovers ammunition in Gubadli's abandoned military outposts - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan discovers ammunition in Gubadli's abandoned military outposts - Gallery Image
Latest See more