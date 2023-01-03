Azerbaijani defense chief inspects Land Forces, set tasks for 2023 [PHOTOS]

3 January 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

As instructed by President Ilham Aliyev - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov visited the headquarters of the Land Forces, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At the Combat Command Center of the Land Forces, Zakir Hasanov listened to reports on the operational situation, as well as issued relevant instructions on combat activities.

Later, a working meeting with the top brass of the Ground Forces analyzed the implemented activities, issued instructions on maintaining the combat readiness and professionalism of the military personnel at a high level, as well as on the practical training of units and command posts.

The defense minister also highlighted the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the Azerbaijani Army, as well as wished the participants success in 2023.

---

