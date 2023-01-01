Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff inspects military bases on border

1 January 2023 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, and the ministry’s top brass visited military units stationed in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

While meeting the command staff of the Army Corps, Valiyev delivered instructions by Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, advising them to pay special attention to the professionalism of the military personnel and the combat readiness of the troops. He also emphasized the importance of increasing the intensity of exercises and field training sessions.

The minister highly appreciated the combat and moral-psychological readiness of the personnel on duty.

Visiting several military units, Gol-Gen Valiyev focused on conditions available at military units for personnel and gave instructions on further improving combat capability and maintaining the state of combat readiness at a high level.

During the meetings with the military personnel, the minister spoke about the achievements gained within the reforms carried out in the army under the leadership of the Azerbaijani president. He pointed out that the operational and combat capabilities of the army have significantly increased as a result of the conducted activities.

Besides, he guided the command staff on further improvement of the quality of drills and training held to maintain the level of tactical-special training and professionalism of military personnel at a constant high level, as well as the extensive application of the acquired combat experience during the drills to be held next year.

After having lunch with the military personnel, the minister enquired about the concerns of servicemen and congratulated them on the upcoming holidays.

