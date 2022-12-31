December 31 - Day that embodies unity & solidarity of world Azerbaijanis for cause of eternal independence

31 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis all over the world celebrate the day of unity and solidarity on December 31 along with the New Year.

The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis embodies the feelings of national unity, love, and respect for the motherland and honors the national and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people. The holiday mainly focuses on awakening the sense of belonging to their historical homeland for those compatriots living aboard.

The holiday dates back to December 6, 1991, when at a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by national leader Heydar Aliyev, it was decided to establish the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Taking into account the appeal, Azerbaijan’s Supreme Council adopted a law declaring December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. This became official in accordance with the presidential decree in 1993.

On November 9-10, 2001, Baku held the first congress of World Azerbaijanis, which stipulated a new movement in the country`s socio-political life, and a new direction of state policy.

The organizational development of Azerbaijanis all over the world continued, climbing the global ladder with the establishment of the State Committee for Work with the Azerbaijanis Living in Foreign Countries and the adoption of the Law “On a state policy regarding the Azerbaijanis living abroad”.

Further, the country held the second congress of World Azerbaijanis on February 16, 2006, and a year after that the First Forum of leaders of Azerbaijani and Turkish Diaspora organizations was held in Baku on March 9, 2007.

Events of such scale were essential in turning the Azerbaijani diaspora living abroad into a lobby and played an important role in bringing realities about Azerbaijan to the world community.

A meeting of the Coordination Council held at the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis (December 18, 2008) in Baku, the adoption of the “World Azerbaijanis Charter” at the meeting increased unity and organization, strengthened ties with the historical Motherland, and reaffirmed that independent Azerbaijan is a center of attraction for the world Azerbaijanis.

Today the Azerbaijani Diaspora possesses vast opportunities to represent the culture, wealth, language, history, and traditions of the Azerbaijani nation. The holiday is celebrated by compatriots in more than 70 countries around the world.

Azerbaijanis living in different countries play an increasingly important role in the socio-political, economic, and cultural life of their countries of residence, and, undoubtedly, their hearts long for their native lands.

