Karabakh, East Zangazur can reemerge as important green energy for benefit of wider region - Zlatko Lagumdzija

Karabakh and East Zangazur can be reemerging as an important green energy zone and transportation center for the benefit of the wider region, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister 1993-1996, 2012-2015, Board Member Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

“Two months ago, at Prague Summit, first ever meeting of wider format of European countries, the so-called European Political Community, Azerbaijan was recognized as a key actor of future European energy and security policy. It was not based only on the facts that Azerbaijan is geo-strategically important as well as oil and gas rich country but it has also proven itself as a reliable partner of Europe in oil and gas sector. There are lot of resource-rich countries and there are even more countries that are investing in renewable and green energy, but there are just few countries that belong to a group of oil and gas rich and green energy leaders at the same time. That is the result of President Aliyev’s globally proven and acknowledged leadership based on comprehensive transformation of Azerbaijan in culture-rich and modern country which is a stabilizing factor in broader region,” he said.

Lagumdzija pointed out that in today’s turbulent and unjust world, it is of utmost importance to lead the country based on courage, strength, knowledge, wisdom and ultimately with patience and compassion while respecting international law and order even when big powers and some regional players do not follow those rules.

“Following these principles, President Aliyev showed by example how to be successful when you are on right side of a history, respecting and understanding your own culture and nation as well as others, and when you act properly at wisely chosen time. I visited Karabakh and Shusha a year ago as a NGIC International Board of Trustees member together with my colleagues from different parts of the world and met with President Aliyev. I was astonished with level of destruction of Shusha during occupation and especially with devastation of historic religious and cultural heritage monuments and buildings. Six months ago, after IX Global Baku Forum, I visited Shusha again but this time I was impressed with reconstruction and rebuilding efforts based on comprehensive sectorial strategies under President Aliyev’s leadership. These are the reasons why I am confident that Karabakh and East Zangazur can be reemerging as an important green energy zone and transportation center for the benefit of the wider region,” he said.

Lagumdzija noted that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center as well as Global Baku Forum as its flagship project became a global brand thanks to the genuine support and guideline of President Aliyev, who was always openly sharing his thoughts with International Board of Trustees based on NGIC and Great Nizami Ganjavi principles: Dialogue, Respect, Learning and Understanding.

“He wisely called group of internationally recognized leaders to build up and globally spread Nizami ideas, poetry, philosophy and moral credo that was miraculously created in Ganja of XII century. Having that support in mind we managed to put together young people in Baku to establish strong and knowledgeable Secretariat and be able to extend NGIC activities, impact and presence beyond Global Baku Forum,” he concluded.

