Protestors ready to welcome New Year on Shusha road - Azernews deputy editor-in-chief [VIDEO]

23 December 2022 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Orkhan Amashov of Azernews reporting from the venue of the ongoing protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road stated that the protestors are ready to welcome the New Year at the critical spot - on the Khankandi-Shusha road.

Noting that it is the twelfth day of the eco-protest organized by a wide range of Azerbaijani civil society organizations, environmentalists, and activists coming from all walks of life, the journalist said that he believes the pickets will continue.

"Protesters that I have spoken to have told me that they are already ready to welcome the New Year and the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis here, at this critical spot in Shusha. And the demands are clearly based on ecological concerns, they just want to put an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, including copper-molybdenum, and gold resources. They also want ecological monitoring to be undertaken by Azerbaijani experts," Amashov said.

He also stated that movement in both directions remains unhindered.

"I have observed a couple of instances of the movement, and clearly the rumors and speculations about humanitarian catastrophe are clearly and undoubtedly unsubstantiated," the deputy editor-in-chief stressed said from the venue of the ongoing protest near Shusha.

