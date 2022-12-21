Azerbaijani defense minister visiting Turkiye

21 December 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov is visiting Turkiye for a meeting with his colleagues from Turkiye and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The parties will hold a thorough discussion of issues pertaining to the growth of trilateral cooperation, ensuring the security of regional projects, and other matters of shared interest.

The latest trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia, was on October 5, 2021. During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed the current military-political situation, the development of military cooperation in the trilateral format, as well as the issue of ensuring the security of regional projects in the region.

