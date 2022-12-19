Azerbaijani youth reps call Armenians living in Khankendi for peace [VIDEO]

19 December 2022 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani youth representatives picketing the Khankandi-Shusha road in protest at the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent appealed to Armenians living in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

"We have been participating in the protest for the seventh day now, and demand an end to ecological terror on our lands. We appeal to the residents of Armenian origin, who live in our city of Khankendi. We urge you to live in peace with us and protect our environment together," they said.

The protesters also stressed that they are always ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for the passage of civilians of Khankendi and provide any assistance to Armenian families living in the lands of Azerbaijan.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan has always had a clear position on the Lachin road: this road can only be used for humanitarian purposes, not for illegal economic and military activities.

It is worth noting, that unlike what is presented in Armenian media, the picketers do not interfere with the passage of Armenian civilian vehicles along this road.

According to Trend reporters from the scene, for several days in a row, they have witnessed the unhindered passage of supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers in the direction of Khankendi towards Lachin.

In fact, the passage of civilian cars of Armenians along this road is hindered by Ruben Vardanyan, who actually holds Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin in Karabakh hostage and wants to present a peaceful protest on the Shusha-Lachin road as a "blockade of Armenians and a humanitarian catastrophe".

The civil protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGO representatives are the result of the Russian peacekeepers' failure to live up to their mandate and provide services as stipulated under the term "peacekeepers". Thus, the Russian peacekeeping contingent against previous agreements failed to provide unhindered access to Azerbaijani experts to monitor deposits under the illegal exploitation of the separatists in Karabakh.

As a result of discussions held with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, a team consisting of experts from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company was supposed to conduct preliminary monitoring regarding the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits and the resulting ecological and other consequences in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. However, due to the inactivity of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not happen.

