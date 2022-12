18 December 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Azernews reports.

---

