Tajikistan and Azerbaijan sign anti-corruption agreement

16 December 2022 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Director of the Agency for State Financial Control and Anti-Corruption of Tajikistan, Sulaimon Sultonzoda, and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, signed an agreement on anti-corruption cooperation on December 15, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the anti-corruption department of Tajikistan.

As reported, the document will allow Tajikistan and Azerbaijan to establish close cooperation and strengthen the joint fight against corruption.

"The parties expressed their confidence that the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation between the relevant bodies in the future will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries and have a positive impact on strengthening the fight against corruption," the message says.

