Azerbaijani native of Khojaly calls for end to ecocide in Karabakh [VIDEO]

16 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

An act of terror was committed against our people and now it is being committed against our nature, a native of Khojaly in Karabakh under the control of separatist Armenians, who is a living witness of the 1992 Khojaly massacre, Murvat Mammadov told Azernews in an exclusive comment.

In a reply to a question from Azernews news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing protests near Shusha, he talked about the goals of the pickets.

"Our ecologists cannot go and conduct monitoring in Khojaly now. Now they are terrorizing our nature. They are cutting down our rare trees, they are digging golden mines," he remarked.

According to him, the public is demanding that Azerbaijani ecologists be allowed entry to the territories to conduct monitoring, which is currently blocked by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"We are here today, we have been here for the last 4 days. Whatever happens, we will stand here until they clear our way to the area. This is a civil protest, we have no other intention. We all want to put an end to terrorism in our lands," Mammadov emphasized.

