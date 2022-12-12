Azerbaijani tricolor flies in Lachin corridor [VIDEO]

12 December 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

On December 12, protesters raised the Azerbaijani flag over the Lachin corridor, chanting "Long live Azerbaijan!" and "Long live the Azerbaijani flag!", Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are continuing to picket a Russian peacekeeping post near Shusha over their refusal to let a group of NGO representatives visit deposits in the area under the exploitation of the separatist Armenians.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to provocation.

