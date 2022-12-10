Azerbaijani MoD holds Best Operations Commando Company competition [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

In conformity with the approved training plan for 2022, the Land Forces held a competition to determine the Best Operations Commando Company, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The commandos competition met requirements for drill training, physical training, fire training, and tactical training.

The commandos successfully fulfilled the tasks assigned during the stages of the competition designed to improve the knowledge and skills of the servicemen.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

