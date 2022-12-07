Support for terrorism in Azerbaijan most often done through bank transfers – official

7 December 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Support for terrorists in Azerbaijan is most often done through bank transfers, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee Ziyafat Askarov said on December 7, Trend reports.

Askarov made the remark during the discussion of the bill "On targeted financial sanctions" at a joint meeting of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising and the Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee.

The new draft law "On counter-terrorism financing" was considered at today's joint meeting of the parliamentary committees.

