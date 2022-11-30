Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions along border line

30 November 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

From 1825 on November 29 to 0045 on November 30, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Ashaghi Shorzha (Nerkin Shorzha) settlement of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region, as well as Khazinavar and Burun villages of Goris region, using various caliber arms, shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of Yellija village of Kalbajar District, Hajilar and Garagol villages of Lachin District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, the ministry reported that at 1810 on November 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Aghdam District.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Meanwhile, the ministry also denied the statement of Armenia's Defense Ministry claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units opened fire on the Armenian positions at 1750 (GMT+4) on November 29, which allegedly resulted in the injury of an Armenian serviceman.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz