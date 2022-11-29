Leading European journalists discuss pressing issues of mass media in Brussels [PHOTO]

29 November 2022 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Journalism Symposium (EJS), the first such major event, bringing together leading media managers and journalists from countries of the EU, Southern Mediterranean region and members of the Eastern Partnership program, was held in Brussels, Trend reports on November 29.

Chief Editor of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev was invited from Azerbaijan to the event.

Totally, about 100 speakers from 25 different countries took part in the event. Within the framework of the EJS, several panel discussions were held on the current challenges facing the media in Europe.

The participants discussed the problems of combating military propaganda, disinformation and the organized spread of fakes, the problems of training young media professionals and other issues.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that the fight against fake news and the intervention of third countries in conflicts on the continent have ranked as the most important problems in the information sphere.

Besides, during the main session of the EJS, the participants of the event took part in a discussion with the Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová and had the opportunity to exchange views on both the geopolitical situation on the continent and the influence of the media on the formation of public opinion in Europe.

The European Symposium on Journalism was held for the first time. The organizers expressed their intention to hold it twice a year and turn the EJS into a major platform where journalists can discuss their professional issues with public representatives, researchers, political and economic experts and activists.

The event was organized jointly with IHECS (Institute for Higher Studies in Social Communications - École de journalisme de Bruxelles) and the French Journalisme & Citoyenneté association in partnership with the EU Neighbors East program.

---

