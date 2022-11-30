Azerbaijani deputy defense minister in Washington to discuss military issues

30 November 2022 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A delegation led by Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev is on a visit to the United States of America, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, Valiyev met with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Christopher Grady.

The sides discussed the prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the USA, as well as regional security issues.

Further, the delegation visited the country's embassy.

According to the ministry, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the US military leadership and meetings in Oklahoma within the framework of the State Partnership Program.

Besides, several events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of cooperation between the Azerbaijan army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard will be organized as part of the visit.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.

