Excavations in Guba lead to discovery of ancient valuable cultural artifacts [PHOTO]

24 November 2022 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of the Cultural Heritage conducts various excavation works in a timely manner.

During the earthworks in the northern Guba District, an 80-cm wall in width was discovered on the territory of the cemetery in Digah village. The discovered ancient artifact was reportedly made of river stones and burnt bricks. Furthermore, various samples of pottery and millstones were also found during the earthworks.

While questioning the locals, the state service acquired information that previously ancient coins, pottery, and other samples of material culture were found in the territory.

The service noted that the territory needs to be comprehensively researched, underscoring that appropriate work is planned to be carried out in the area.

Azerbaijan’s Guba District is well-known for its architectural structures, ancient ruins, fascinating architectural structures, and diverse landscape.

Guba is one of Azerbaijan’s favorite tourist destinations, rich in natural resources and fruitful soil. Its geographic location and the mild climate attract locals and visitors.

The history of the district can be observed in its settlements dating to the XII-XIII centuries, a temple dating back to the IX century, and several XIX-century buildings. Several of these historical buildings are the Juma Mosque, the Sakina Khanum mosque, Ardabil Mosque, and the old hamam.

Numerous archeological excavations have been carried out in all parts of the country for many years. In this way, Azerbaijan has been collaborating with foreign companies to further dive into the country’s monuments. With this aim in mind, the country’s Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology Institute and the German Institute of Archeology carried out large-scale archaeological researches in Karabakh.

Some 13 monuments associated with the Lalatapa phenomenon on the Karabakh plain were evaluated, and an archaeological study was conducted on four of them during the 2022 research season, namely the Janavartapa, Sarijali No. 2, Lalatapa, and Farmantapa settlements. Topographic measurements were carried out in these monuments, and 3D models were created based on their drone footage.

Earlier, Azerbaijani and US archaeologists also conducted excavations in the jar burial site in the country’s southern Lerik District.

Such activities and researches allow a closer, deeper look into Azerbaijan’s ancient legacy.

