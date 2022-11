23 November 2022 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling by the units of the Azerbaijani army on November 22 at 22:00 (GMT +4) is absolutely false and does not correspond to reality, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend on November 23.

"We categorically refute this information," the ministry said.

