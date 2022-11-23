Department under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education renamed

23 November 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has passed a resolution on renaming the Deinstitutionalization and Child Protection Department under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the resolution, the structure was renamed the Child Protection Department under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz