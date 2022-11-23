Azerbaijan approves Charter of Geological Exploration Agency

23 November 2022 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted a resolution approving the Charter of the 'Geological Exploration Agency' public legal entity, Trend reports.

According to the resolution, the document will be amended in line with 2.6-1 paragraph of the "Regulations on procedure for preparation and adoption of regulatory legal acts of executive bodies", approved by Presidential Decree No. 772 of August 24, 2002.

---

