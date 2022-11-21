Azerbaijani president receives First Deputy Chairman of Justice & Development Party of Turkiye

21 November 2022 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received First Deputy Chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Istanbul MP Numan Kurtulmus.

Numan Kurtulmus congratulated the head of state on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party and extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The president thanked him for the congratulations and expressed his gratitude for Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings, and asked the Deputy Chairman of the AK Party to extend his greetings to the president of Turkiye.

The sides hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations in all areas and expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue to expand.

During the conversation, they pointed out the fruitful cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, and exchanged views on prospects for relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz