13 November 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army on units of the Armenian side on November 12 from 18:00 to 19:00 is false, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Minsitry

"We categorically refute this information," the message says.

