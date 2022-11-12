President Ilham Aliyev awards group of people for contributions to sports dev't

12 November 2022 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree conferring the title "Honored worker of physical culture and sports" to a group of people for their contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and for services in the development of Azerbaijan's sports, Vagif Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov have been awarded.

Following another Presidential Order, the following persons were granted the "Honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan":

Khazar Isayev

Zemfira Maftahatdinova

Nazir Rahimov

Rafiga Shabanova

Following the regular decree, Murad Farzaliyev and Mehman Karimov were awarded the "Taraggi" medal.

---

