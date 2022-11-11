Azerbaijani FM inks various accords in Samarkand [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov signed a number of important documents before the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Azernews reports per the ministry’s Twitter post.

According to the statement, the Summit of Turkic States devoted to “New Era for the Turkic Civilization: Towards Common Development and Prosperity” will be held in Samarkand on November 11.

The Azerbaijani minister signed various important documents, including the 2022-2026 Strategy, & Rules and Procedures.

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States has got underway in Samarkand on November 11.

On November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization and to grant Turkmenistan observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

