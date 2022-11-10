More than 10 foreign bloggers are expected to visit Shusha

10 November 2022 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the "Show Me Azerbaijan" project, on the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), a group of foreign bloggers are expected to visit our country between November 20 and 27 this year.

Bloggers from the total of more than 10 countries, such as USA, France, Russia, Spain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt, Finland and Iraq will visit Shusha, as well as the cities of Ismayilli and Sheki.

In connection with the declaration of this year as the "Year of Shusha" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the major goals of the trip (“Show me Azerbaijan” – International Bloggers Shusha camp) is to familiarize international bloggers with the nature, cultural monuments and historical places of Karabakh within the framework of the visit to the city of Shusha. Along with that, the goal is also to introduce the cultural heritage of Shusha, which proves its historical belonging to Azerbaijan, the vandalism of residential and cultural monuments as a result of the Armenian occupation in this city, the restoration and reconstruction works carried out after the liberation Shusha from occupation, and finally to spread their impressions of the trip to the world. Famous bloggers from across the world will also be trained for two days during their visit to Shusha. The trip will also introduce Azerbaijan's natural sights and historical monuments to the world.

It should be noted that, similar projects have been successfully implemented over the past years through the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF. So that, within the framework of the previous edition of the "Show Me Azerbaijan" project, 13 bloggers from 8 countries, including 3 well-known video bloggers from the USA and Algeria, visited the territories liberated from occupation and broadcast on their channels their video materials about the settlements and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian occupation. More than seven million people watched these videos. One of the main goals of the project is to increase the number of videos made by bloggers about Karabakh and the number of views on those videos by the end of this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz