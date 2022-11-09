Azerbaijani FM congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Day of State Flag [PHOTO]

9 November 2022 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on November 9 - State Flag Day, he Foreign Minister wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I heartily congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on November 9 - the Day of the State Flag. May our sacred flag, the symbol of our independence and sovereignty, always fly high," the minister wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz