Azerbaijani ecology minister attending UN conference on climate change

8 November 2022 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) began its work in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Azernews reports, citing the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry of Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Muxtar Babayev is attending the conference.

The major topics of the conference, to last until November 18, are climate change mitigation, resilience and adaptation to climate risks, and bolstering international cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister met Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad during the visit and other meetings are also planned.

Azerbaijan ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1995 and the Paris Agreement in 2016.

---

