Victory of heroic Azerbaijani army and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev will forever be remembered by entire Turkic world - adviser to Turkish president

The victory of the Azerbaijani people, the heroic army of the country and the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who wrote an honorable page in glorious history, will forever be in the memory of every representative of the Turkic world, Yalcin Topcu, chief adviser to the President of Turkiye, told Trend.

He stressed that future generations will not forget this historical epic created by Azerbaijan, which defeated the enemy. The enemy, which committed crimes against humanity, violated all norms of international law. Azerbaijan also created the epic about the Azerbaijani army, which struck the world with incredible selflessness, heroism, love for its Fatherland, people.

"We sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan on Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, whose joy is our joy, whose pain is our pain. We wish the souls of the dead civilians, including 10-month-old Narin and one-year-old Medina, and the military personnel who gave their lives for liberation of Karabakh, and we also wish health to the veterans. May the glorious Fatherland of Azerbaijan live and prosper forever under its tricolor flag!" Topcu said.

