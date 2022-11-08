EU ambassadors visit Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan, border facilities [PHOTO]

8 November 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 4, several EU ambassadors visited the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan and its border infrastructures on the border with Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko noted the importance of the border uniting four countries.

"Very interesting visit with #EU #Ambassadors to #Azerbaijan to this very modern border crossing point at Azerbaijani-Turkish border. A very special place where borders of four countries come close to each other," he tweeted.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross expressed his anticipation of this trip on his Twitter post.

"Sederek, where Turkiye and Azerbaijan connect. Brand new customs facilities. Ready for regional connectivity," he said.

In his speech at the Nakhchivan Center, Michalko stressed the importance of Azerbaijan as a trading partner for the EU.

"We can further strengthen, develop and increase exports. The European Union supports Azerbaijan in these economic reforms," ​​Peter Michalko stressed.

The ambassador added that support for small and medium businesses in Azerbaijan is also among the priorities.

"This can be achieved globally. Because companies from different countries and EU countries are represented here. Most of them are ready to work with Nakhchivan. The goal is to develop mutual cooperation."

---

