4 November 2022 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved a law on joining the Additional Protocol "On the Electronic Waybill" of the Convention "On the Contract for International Carriage of Goods".

According to the law, the Republic of Azerbaijan is joining the Additional Protocol, signed on February 20, 2008 in Geneva, with conditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz