Funds allocated for reconstruction of Baku's Khazar district highways – decree

3 November 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the reconstruction of highways in Baku's Khazar district.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 4.4 million manat ($3.1 million) for proceeding with the reconstruction of highways in Bina, Buzovna, Gala, Mardakan and Zira settlements of the capital's Khazar district in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

