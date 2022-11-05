Azerbaijan soon to start construction of two hospitals in Karabakh

5 November 2022 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Sama Imanova

Azerbaijan will soon commence the construction of two new central hospitals in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, Azernews reports.

Emin Huseynov, special presidential representative for the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except for Shusha city), said at the conference on "Post-conflict construction model under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev".

He added that the construction at the Imarat Complex will also start: “ Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries of the region today. President Ilham Aliyev’s principal position was the main factor determining our historical victory” he further added.

---

