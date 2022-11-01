Turkish travelers witness consequences of Armenian vandalism during their visit to Karabakh

1 November 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

During the visit to Karabakh, we witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism, a member of the Turkish Travelers' Club Association Salahaddin Eyyuboglu told Trend.

"Unfortunately, the West supports Armenia and turns a blind eye to what it's doing. In order to cause harm, Armenians have planted mines in these territories," he said.

However, according to him, Armenia must understand that the improvement of relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan will only benefit them.

A total of 30 members of the Turkish Travelers' Club Association visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from occupation. The delegation is led by the president of the club Salman Arinc, whose name is included in the NomadMania global rating.

