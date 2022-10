22 October 2022 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Hungary Katalin Novák on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports on October 22.

The current level of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations is satisfactory, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.

To be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz