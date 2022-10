13 October 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Moscow intends to offer Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold the regular trilateral summit, Aide to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov told reporters on October 12, Trend reports via TASS.

"We hope the sides will be able to agree on holding the summit in the foreseeable future," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz