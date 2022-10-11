Azerbaijan completes social rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children

11 October 2022 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has completed the social rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children, who were brought to the country, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The program was conducted with the support of the Social Services Agency under the ministry.

As part of the 15-day social rehabilitation program, specialists organized various events, individual consultations, excursions, group therapy, meditation, yoga classes, and master classes for Ukrainian children in order to stabilize their emotional state, as well as ensure their integration into society.

As reported earlier, 28 children, aged 7 to 17, left without parental care, and 4 controllers accompanying them arrived in Baku on August 21. Another group of as many as 29 minors from Ukraine arrived in Baku at the end of September.

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have earlier sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

On July 5, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Another 20 tons of humanitarian aid were dispatched to Ukraine's Dnieper back in May.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of the Azerbaijani leadership.

On April 21, another humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons was sent to Ukraine. The aid included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1million ($590,000).

