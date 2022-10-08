Azerbaijani foreign minister denounces Armenia for mine terror, urging int'l reaction

8 October 2022 20:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a tweet has condemned the mine planting by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories and urged international reaction to the ongoing problem.

"Two more Azerbaijani civilians severely injured as a result of landmine explosion. 259 people became victims since the end of the war. Deliberate and continued planting landmines by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s territories must be addressed and condemned!" the tweet said.

---

