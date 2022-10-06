UK hails Azerbaijan for releasing Armenian servicemen

6 October 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The UK government has hailed Azerbaijan for returning 17 Armenian servicemen to their home country, Azernews reports, citing the British embassy in Baku.

“The UK government welcomes the release of 17 Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijan. This is an important humanitarian gesture,” the embassy tweeted.

Azerbaijan has returned 17 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, proceeding from the principles of humanism.

The servicemen were apprehended during recent large-scale provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces near the Azerbaijani border on September 13-14.

The handover was agreed upon with the Armenian government through international mediation. Four of the 17 Armenian servicemen were injured and were later treated in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly repatriated detained Armenian military personnel. The most recent transfer occurred on September 8, 2022, when Azerbaijan transferred five Armenian personnel to the opposite side.

Following the recent border clashes, the bodies of 133 Armenian troops were transported to Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz