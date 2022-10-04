Official Baku urges France to ensure embassy protection & prosecute Armenian vandals over attacks

4 October 2022 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has urged relevant French agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into acts of violence against its embassy in Paris and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The remarks were made at the meeting with French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross at the Foreign Ministry, where he was handed over a note of protest following another attack of Armenian radicals on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

The ministry called on France to properly organize the protection of the Azerbaijani embassy and the Culture Center in Paris, eliminate the damage caused to the administrative building of the embassy and compensate for the damage.

The ministry stressed that the number of attacks carried out by radical Armenian groups in France on the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Paris has recently increased.

It was brought to the attention that another attack took place on the night of October 1, 2022, when a group of radical Armenians poured red paint over the administrative building of the embassy, writing insulting slogans against Azerbaijan.

The ministry added that the incident occurred after the French government's failure to take necessary measures and amid Azerbaijan's repeated calls for maintaining the security of the embassy and its employees.

Moreover, the lack of proper security of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan by the government of France as the host state was regarded as a failure by this country to fulfill its obligations arising from the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In turn, the French ambassador expressed regret over the incident and noted that he would send Azerbaijan’s protest note to the relevant French authorities.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz