Armenia continues its war crimes against Azerbaijan

3 October 2022 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

The armed forces of Armenia have committed and still, continue to commit war crimes, including torture and inhuman crimes against civilians of Azerbaijan, servicemen, particularly, horce de combat and dead persons in severe violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions for the protection of war victims.

Those mentioned above are once more evidenced by the videos shared on social media, in recent days, in which the Armenian servicemen committed inhuman acts against killed Azerbaijani servicemen.

There are numerous video facts, confirming the brutal killing of Azerbaijani prisoners of war by Armenian military personnel by shooting in the heads and to the cardiac regions at close range, the looting, dismemberment, mutilation, torturing, and humiliating of the bodies of the servicemen by committing inhumane acts during the First and Second Karabakh Wars.

The video facts, posted on a number of social networks during the Patriotic War, showing war crimes committed against our military personnel, were collected by the Ombudsman and brought to the attention of international organizations in the form of appeals, statements, and reports, and this process is being continued regularly.

Armenia, which carries out a sharp hatred policy on racial, ethnic, and religious grounds, while asserting unlawful territorial claims on Azerbaijan, instead of taking practical measures to prevent war crimes against our country and bringing the culprits to justice for previously committed crimes, creates an obstacle to security and peace-building process in the region by allowing provocations that lead to conflict between the peoples.

Regretfully, unlike Azerbaijan, the Armenian side does not conduct any investigation into such facts and thus does not fulfill its international obligations.

Bringing these facts to the attention of the United Nations, the European Union, the Council of Europe and their specialized institutions, and other competent international and regional organizations, we call for immediate legal measures to bring to justice perpetrators of the crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

---

